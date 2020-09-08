 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

BEAVER — Raymond, 73. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4 at First United Methodist Church.  (10)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

FISCHER — Thomas, 90, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (11)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GUSTIN — Roger H., 88. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (11)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

McELVAIN — Wilma, 85, of Billings. Visitation Wed., Sept. 9, 5-7 p.m.; Funeral service Thurs., Sept. 10, 1 p.m., both at Heights Family Funeral Home. (10)

Bullis-Mortuary

MEVILLE — Vernard, Wed. at 11 a.m. Fairview Cemetery. (8)

