Smith West

LANE — Dorothy Ann, 85, Billings. Service at a later date. (19)

Smith Downtown

HOINESS — Virginia Mae, 88, Billings. Private service is planned. (19)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

BLACK EAGLE — Samantha, of Lodge Grass. Graveside service Tuesday 1 p.m. Lodge Grass Cemetery. (20)

STEWART — David. Graveside Service 1 PM Tuesday Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BLEHM — Marjorie Ann, 84. Services 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. (23)

ROOKHUIZEN — John, 58. Private family services. (19)

NANCE — Georgianna S. “Gigi,” 76. Private services will be held. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

