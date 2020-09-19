Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
SALSBURY — Peggy D., 71, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Sept. 19, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (19)
KOENIG — Carrol Dean, 91, died September 16, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (19)
MAUGER — Rita Ann, 86, Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 22, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Visitation to start 10 a.m. Tuesday, Interment 1 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 23rd Sunset Cemetery west of Butte. (22)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
CLARDY — Nickolas Irving “Nic”, 20, died on Sept. 15. Memorial service Thursday, Sept 24, at 5 p.m., gathering 4-8 p.m. at Sam’s Tap Room in Red Lodge. (20)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
MILLS — Bobby, 85, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (19)
SANCHEZ — Benjamin, 60, of Billings. Services will be held at a later date. (20)
SROCZYNSKI — Candice, 66. Graveside service 10 a.m. Sat. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (19)
BJELLAND — Richard, 85. Funeral noon Sat. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (19)
STILL — Clara, 104. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wed. at St. Bernard Catholic Church. (23)
NAGLICH — Virginia K., 91. Services 11:30 a.m. Friday, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel. (25)
HENSEL — Kathryn, 92. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (25)
No services planned
McCULLOCH — Scott, 61 of Billings. Full obit to appear in Sunday’s paper. View obit online or leave condolences at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (19)
MORALES — Ana, 65, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 6 p.m., Sat., Sept. 19 at 1st Congregational Church, 310 N 27th St. Full obit online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (19)
No services planned
