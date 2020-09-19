SANCHEZ — Benjamin, 60, of Billings. Services will be held at a later date. (20)

SROCZYNSKI — Candice, 66. Graveside service 10 a.m. Sat. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (19)

BJELLAND — Richard, 85. Funeral noon Sat. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (19)

STILL — Clara, 104. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wed. at St. Bernard Catholic Church. (23)

NAGLICH — Virginia K., 91. Services 11:30 a.m. Friday, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel. (25)

HENSEL — Kathryn, 92. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (25)

No services planned

McCULLOCH — Scott, 61 of Billings. Full obit to appear in Sunday’s paper. View obit online or leave condolences at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (19)