Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

FAGAN - James Patrick "Pat", 84, Billings. Funeral Mass 12 p.m. Fri., July 24, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, 215 No. 31 St. Reception to follow at Hilands Club.  (24)

Smith Downtown

BENNETT — Donna C., 90, Billings. Memorial service at a later date. (22)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

EVANS — Arthur “Art” A., 80, Absarokee. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24 at Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee. Military honors. (23)  

Dahl Funeral

TURNER – Donna, 93, of Billings. Funeral service 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Word of Life Fellowship Church, located at 1737 King Ave. West. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine, MT. (23)

COLE — Judith, 81, of Billings. Funeral services are pending until we can all gather to celebrate Judy’s life. (23)

DOLL — Leo M., 91, of Billings. Cremation. Private services are planned. (23)

ANDERSEN — Daniel R., 49, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (22)

MAJERUS — Julie, 70, of Roundup. Arrangements pending St. Benedict Catholic Church, Roundup. (23)

Michelotti-Sawyers

JACOBSON — Jeanne, 82. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. (22)

WITMAN — Harold, 95. Memorial service 10 a.m. Fri at Hope United Methodist Church. RSVP at info@michelottisawyers.com. (24)

BENNETTS — Beverly A., 90. Graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)

SCHWEHR —Mary Ann, 85. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (24)

MERKEL — Delbert J., 88. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (25)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

HARWOOD — Lou, 92 of Billings. Cremation. View obit at http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/harwood/ (23)

GOLDEN — Zac, 37, of Joliet. Memorial Service, 9 a.m., Friday, July 24, Joliet H.S. Football Field. Obit online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/golden. (24)

Bullis-Mortuary

BEAR CLOUD — Lorraine, graveside service Friday at 11 a.m. at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (25)

NEWELL — Ray, memorial service Saturday at 1 p.m. at the 1st Congregational Church in Hardin. (26)

STEWART — Kerry, graveside service Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (24)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News