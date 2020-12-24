 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

KISER — Ellis Eugene (Gene), 84, Billings.  Services to be held at a later date. (24)

Smith Downtown

WINKLER — Thomas “Tom” Alan, 60, Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m., Wednesday Dec 30th at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation to start Tuesday at 9 a.m. (30)

PAFFRATH — Darwin D., 82, Worden.  No services planned.  Cremation. (24)

Smith Laurel

No services planned                                  

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

FORSTER — Marlene, 83, of Billings. Full obit at https://www.dahlfuneralchapel.com/. (24)

SPENCER — Freddie, 63, of Billings. Many will celebrate his life in many ways. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (24)

CORTRIGHT — William, 49, of Pryor. Graveside Service Sat 11 a.m. Pryor Cemetery. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (26)

PLAINBULL — Ellagene, 43, of Pryor. Graveside Service Sat 11 a.m. Pryor Cemetery. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (26)

WILLIAMSON — Steven, 66, of Billings. Private Family Services. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (26)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News