Smith West
KISER — Ellis Eugene (Gene), 84, Billings. Services to be held at a later date. (24)
Smith Downtown
WINKLER — Thomas “Tom” Alan, 60, Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m., Wednesday Dec 30th at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation to start Tuesday at 9 a.m. (30)
PAFFRATH — Darwin D., 82, Worden. No services planned. Cremation. (24)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
FORSTER — Marlene, 83, of Billings. Full obit at https://www.dahlfuneralchapel.com/. (24)
SPENCER — Freddie, 63, of Billings. Many will celebrate his life in many ways. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (24)
CORTRIGHT — William, 49, of Pryor. Graveside Service Sat 11 a.m. Pryor Cemetery. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (26)
PLAINBULL — Ellagene, 43, of Pryor. Graveside Service Sat 11 a.m. Pryor Cemetery. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (26)
WILLIAMSON — Steven, 66, of Billings. Private Family Services. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (26)
