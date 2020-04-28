× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

KAUTZ — Daniel S., 65, of Huntley. Visitations 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 28 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Private burial. Celebration of Life tentatively planned for June and will be announced. (28)

TRYAN — William Frederick, 89, of Billings. Service to be announced at a later date. (28)

Smith Laurel

TOOMBS — Margery, 89, Laurel. Visitation 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Smith Laurel Chapel. Private graveside service at Laurel Cemetery. (30)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

SORENSON — Perry, 69, of Billings. Private family funeral service planned. Interment will follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28)