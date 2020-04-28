Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
KAUTZ — Daniel S., 65, of Huntley. Visitations 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 28 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Private burial. Celebration of Life tentatively planned for June and will be announced. (28)
TRYAN — William Frederick, 89, of Billings. Service to be announced at a later date. (28)
Smith Laurel
TOOMBS — Margery, 89, Laurel. Visitation 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Smith Laurel Chapel. Private graveside service at Laurel Cemetery. (30)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
SORENSON — Perry, 69, of Billings. Private family funeral service planned. Interment will follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28)
HARDING — Ronald “Ty”, 41, of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held at a later time. (30)
SLAGLE — Thomas Levi, 27, of Joliet. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services will be streamed on the Michelotti-Sawyers facebook page. (30)
JONES — BoJo F., 38. Cremation has taken place. (28)
No services planned
GROSSMAN — Tennille, 43 of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held at a later date. (28)
No services planned
