Smith West

Smith Downtown

KAUTZ — Daniel S., 65, of Huntley. Visitations 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 28 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Private burial. Celebration of Life tentatively planned for June and will be announced. (28)

TRYAN — William Frederick, 89, of Billings. Service to be announced at a later date. (28)

Smith Laurel

TOOMBS — Margery, 89, Laurel. Visitation 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Smith Laurel Chapel. Private graveside service at Laurel Cemetery. (30)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

SORENSON — Perry, 69, of Billings. Private family funeral service planned. Interment will follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28) 

HARDING — Ronald “Ty”, 41, of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held at a later time. (30)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SLAGLE — Thomas Levi, 27, of Joliet. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services will be streamed on the Michelotti-Sawyers facebook page. (30)

JONES — BoJo F., 38. Cremation has taken place. (28)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

GROSSMAN — Tennille, 43 of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held at a later date. (28)

Bullis-Mortuary

