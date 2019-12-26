Smith West
BROMENSHENK — Jim F., 71, Billings. Viewing 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 26, and celebration of life 11 a.m. Fri., Dec. 27, BOTH at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (27)
Smith Downtown
MOTA — Elisa "Lilly", 94, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs., Dec. 26, at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3rd Ave. SO. and 34th St. Rite of Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation before service at the church. (26)
BALZER — Leo E. 87, formerly of Worden passed Dec. 12, 2019. Graveside service Fri., Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine, MT. (26)
Smith Laurel
HEISER — Charles, 79, of Laurel and formerly of Broadview. Arrangements are pending. (26)
SCHMITT — Leo, 76, of Laurel. Arrangements are pending. (26)
SIMON — Arthur “Ike”, 68, Laurel. Memorial service and interment of urn at Yellowstone National Cemetery being planned for a later date. (28)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
DELL — Maxine L., 79, Bridger. Visitation at 6 p.m. and Vigil at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger. Rite of Committal follows at Bridger Cemetery. (28)
Smith Columbus Chapel
YATES — LaVerne, 94, Absarokee. Funeral services 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3rd at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Absarokee. Interment follows at Rosebud Cemetery. (28)
KADERAVEK — Nancy E., 73, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (28)
ROGERS — Joelyne, 60. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sat. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (28)
HUTCHINSON — Darin, 46, Billings. Memorial Service Pending (27)
HOLLE — Vicki, 64 of Billings, Cremation. Memorial Service, Fri. Dec. 27, 11 a.m., Vineyard Church, Lockwood, Private burial at YNC. (27)
No services planned
