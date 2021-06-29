 Skip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned 

Smith Downtown

LENTZ — Adriana Dawn, 17, Billings.  Visitation 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, July 1 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3595 Monad Road.  Funeral service follows at 10:30. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (1)

MEHLHAFF — Walter, 84, Billings.  Memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street.  Cremation.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (1) 

Smith Laurel

METZGER — Lenora Margaret, 89, formerly of Laurel. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Smith Funeral Chapel 315 E 3rd Laurel. Urn interment at Park City Cemetery. (29)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

HULLER — Jay, Frank, 91, passed away in Billings on June 21, 2021 after a short battle against the effects of a long life lived thoroughly and loved enthusiastically. For a full obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (1)

KEEFER — Robert, 83, Billings. Viewing Thursday July 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vigil 6-8 p.m., at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Funeral service Friday July 2, at 11 a.m. at Blain’s Hanger, 6309 Jellison Rd. Internment at 2pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Full obit at dahfuneralchapel.com. (2)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SARTORIE — Mae, 96. Funeral 10 a.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)

NELSON — Jane, 68. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thurs at American Lutheran Church. (1)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

STARNES — Marian, 85, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held 8 a.m. July 1, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. July 2, 2021 at Chapel of Hope Church. To view a full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (1)

GOOD — Keith, 47, of Billings passed away June 16, 2021. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later time. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (30)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

CHESEREK — Rose, funeral service Tues. at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. Rosary Monday at 3 p.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. (29)

