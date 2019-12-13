{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

JOHNSON — Phyllis Jean, 82, of Billings.  Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Smith West Chapel with interment of urn to follow at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (14)

LENHARDT — Frederick, 95, Billings. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Faith E Church, 3145 Sweet Water Dr. (13)

Smith Downtown 

SOUTHWELL — Mary E., 72, of Billings.  Arrangements are pending.  (15)

ROSE — Donald R., 94, of Billings and formerly of Roundup.  Cremation is planned.  No services are scheduled. (15)

Smith Laurel 

HEDGES — Alma, 88, Laurel.  Visitation 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, at Smith Laurel Chapel; Rosary follows at 6 p.m.  Funeral Mass Wednesday, December 18 at 11 a.m. St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel.  Committal with military honors at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (15)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

HURTT — David S., 62, Red Lodge. Celebration of life  memorial service on Feb. 27, 2020 at Florence Carlton Community Church in Florence MT. (12)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

STAIGMILLER – Robert, 83, of Absarokee. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Saturday, December 14, Community Congregational UCC in Absarokee. (14)

RIVERA SR — Carl, 96, of Billings. Viewing, Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vigil, Thursday 6 p.m., both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass, Friday 12:00 p.m., St. Patrick Co-Cathedral with burial to follow in Mountview Cemetery. (13)

LYNCH — Thomas A, 82, of Billings. Memorial Mass, 2 p.m., Tuesday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with a reception to immediately follow at The Red Door. (17) 

HANSON — Braxton, infant son of Cody Hanson and Danielle Dye, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends, 11 a.m., Monday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (16)

CASTRO — Felipe G., 84, of Billings. Visitation 1-5 Sunday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (15)

BEAUMONT — Dennis D., 71, of Pryor. Visitation 10-5 Saturday, 1-5 Sunday. Rosary 6 p.m. Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Dennis Catholic Church, Crow Agency. Burial Crow Agency Veteran’s Cemetery. (18)

Michelotti-Sawyers

RADELLA — Frank Adam, 86. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (17)

HALE — Constance, 86. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and Funeral Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (14)

HOYER — Fredrikke W., 89. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (14)

OLSON — Betty, 85. Service arrangements pending. (14)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

PYLMAN — Thomas, 45 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Mon., Dec. 16, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery in the spring. (16)

Bullis-Mortuary

  No services planned

