Smith West
JOHNSON — Phyllis Jean, 82, of Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Smith West Chapel with interment of urn to follow at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (14)
LENHARDT — Frederick, 95, Billings. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Faith E Church, 3145 Sweet Water Dr. (13)
Smith Downtown
SOUTHWELL — Mary E., 72, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (15)
ROSE — Donald R., 94, of Billings and formerly of Roundup. Cremation is planned. No services are scheduled. (15)
Smith Laurel
HEDGES — Alma, 88, Laurel. Visitation 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, at Smith Laurel Chapel; Rosary follows at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass Wednesday, December 18 at 11 a.m. St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel. Committal with military honors at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (15)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
HURTT — David S., 62, Red Lodge. Celebration of life memorial service on Feb. 27, 2020 at Florence Carlton Community Church in Florence MT. (12)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
STAIGMILLER – Robert, 83, of Absarokee. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Saturday, December 14, Community Congregational UCC in Absarokee. (14)
RIVERA SR — Carl, 96, of Billings. Viewing, Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vigil, Thursday 6 p.m., both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass, Friday 12:00 p.m., St. Patrick Co-Cathedral with burial to follow in Mountview Cemetery. (13)
LYNCH — Thomas A, 82, of Billings. Memorial Mass, 2 p.m., Tuesday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with a reception to immediately follow at The Red Door. (17)
HANSON — Braxton, infant son of Cody Hanson and Danielle Dye, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends, 11 a.m., Monday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (16)
CASTRO — Felipe G., 84, of Billings. Visitation 1-5 Sunday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (15)
BEAUMONT — Dennis D., 71, of Pryor. Visitation 10-5 Saturday, 1-5 Sunday. Rosary 6 p.m. Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Dennis Catholic Church, Crow Agency. Burial Crow Agency Veteran’s Cemetery. (18)
RADELLA — Frank Adam, 86. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (17)
HALE — Constance, 86. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and Funeral Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (14)
HOYER — Fredrikke W., 89. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (14)
OLSON — Betty, 85. Service arrangements pending. (14)
No services planned
PYLMAN — Thomas, 45 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Mon., Dec. 16, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery in the spring. (16)
No services planned
