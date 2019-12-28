Smith West
HANKEL, Jr. — Gary Lee, 52, Billings, Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 2, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (2)
Smith Downtown
GONZALEZ — Mary E., 82, of Columbus. Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. Cremation to follow service. Visitation begins 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, also at Smith Downtown Chapel. (30)
BRODERSEN — Katherine L. 86, of Billings, passed Dec. 3, 2019. Memorial Sat., Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. at Ocee Johnson Chapel at St. John’s United. (28)
CARLSON — Ellen D., 88, of Worden. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Ballentine. Interment will follow at the Pleasantview Cemetery. (3)
Smith Laurel
SIMON — Arthur “Ike”, 68, Laurel. Memorial service and interment of urn at Yellowstone National Cemetery being planned for a later date. (28)
SCHMITT — Leo, 76, of Laurel. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at The Rock Church, located at 820 West 9th Street in Laurel. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to services at the church. (3)
HEISER — Charles, 79, of Laurel. Cremation. No services planned. (29)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
DELL — Maxine L., 79, Bridger. Visitation at 6 p.m. and Vigil at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger. Rite of Committal follows at Bridger Cemetery. (28)
Smith Columbus Chapel
YATES — LaVerne, 94, Absarokee. Funeral services 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3rd at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Absarokee. Interment follows at Rosebud Cemetery. (28)
HOUGHTON — Harold, 79, Columbus. Memorial service 10 a.m. Sat., Jan. 11 at Columbus Middle School Gym. (30)
KADERAVEK — Nancy E., 73, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (28)
WEBER — Skyleur, 32, of Billings. Services pending.
ROGERS — Joelyne, 60. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sat. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (28)
HUTCHINSON — Darin, 46, Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For a full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (28)
ORSER — Edmond Orser, 93 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service, Sun., Dec. 29, 3 p.m. Elks Club, Billings. Burial in the Spring. (29)
RIDES HORSE — Alberta funeral mass will be Saturday Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church in Lodge Grass. Burial following at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. Rosary will be recited Friday Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (29)
