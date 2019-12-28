{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

HANKEL, Jr. — Gary Lee, 52, Billings, Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 2, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (2)

Smith Downtown 

GONZALEZ  — Mary E., 82, of Columbus. Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. Cremation to follow service. Visitation begins 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, also at Smith Downtown Chapel. (30)

BRODERSEN — Katherine L. 86, of Billings, passed Dec. 3, 2019. Memorial Sat., Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. at Ocee Johnson Chapel at St. John’s United. (28)

CARLSON — Ellen D., 88, of Worden. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Ballentine. Interment will follow at the Pleasantview Cemetery. (3)

Smith Laurel  

SIMON — Arthur “Ike”, 68, Laurel. Memorial service and interment of urn at Yellowstone National Cemetery being planned for a later date. (28)

SCHMITT — Leo, 76, of Laurel. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at The Rock Church, located at 820 West 9th Street in Laurel. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to services at the church. (3)

HEISER — Charles, 79, of Laurel. Cremation. No services planned. (29)         

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DELL — Maxine L., 79, Bridger.  Visitation at 6 p.m. and Vigil at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger. Rite of Committal follows at Bridger Cemetery. (28)

Smith Columbus Chapel

YATES — LaVerne, 94, Absarokee. Funeral services 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3rd at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Absarokee. Interment follows at Rosebud Cemetery. (28)

HOUGHTON — Harold, 79, Columbus. Memorial service 10 a.m. Sat., Jan. 11 at Columbus Middle School Gym. (30)

Dahl Funeral

KADERAVEK — Nancy E., 73, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (28)

WEBER — Skyleur, 32, of Billings. Services pending.

Michelotti-Sawyers

ROGERS — Joelyne, 60. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sat. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (28)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HUTCHINSON — Darin, 46, Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For a full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (28)

Heights Family Funeral Home

ORSER — Edmond Orser, 93 of Billings. Cremation.  Memorial Service, Sun., Dec. 29, 3 p.m. Elks Club, Billings. Burial in the Spring. (29)

Bullis-Mortuary

RIDES HORSE — Alberta funeral mass will be Saturday Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church in Lodge Grass. Burial following at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. Rosary will be recited Friday Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (29) 

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries