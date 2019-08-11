{{featured_button_text}}
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

BUECHLER — Gary L., 76, of Billings. Visitation 4 - 7 p.m., Mon., Aug. 12. Funeral service 10 a.m., Tues., Aug. 13. Both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment with military honors, 1 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (13)

BRACKEN — Kenneth, 84, of Broadview. Visitation 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fri., Aug. 16. Funeral service 11 a.m., Sat., Aug. 17. Both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Burial at Lavina Cemetery. (17)

Smith Downtown 

QUALTERS — Brett J., 58, of Billings. No services planned. Cremation (12)

MORGAN — Doris, 62, of Billings. Arrangements pending. (12)  

BASSETTI — Gerald, 72, of Round, WA. No services planned. Cremation. (12)

MOCABEE — Agnes, 95, of Billings. Arrangements pending. (12)

Smith Laurel 

KRAMLICH — Raymond, "Rocky", 71, of Laurel. Family service and interment of urn in Lewistown at a later date. Cremation. (13)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

KELSEY — Michael "Mike" Patrick, 52, of Bridger. No services planned. Cremation. (14)

Smith Columbus

Dahl Funeral

THOMPSON — Timothy, 46 of Billings, formally of Cody, WY. Memorial service Monday 2:00 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (12)

BUECHLER — Mary, 69, of Billings. A private family celebration of life will be held in the fall. An obituary can be seen at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (12)

MEZA — Mary G., 101, of Billings. Viewing Dahl Funeral Chapel Friday 3 - 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. -3 p.m., Sunday 1 - 3 p.m. Vigil service Monday 6:00 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel, Funeral service Tuesday 11:00 a.m. Mary Queen of Peace. (13)

WELDON — Thomas, 64 of Billings. Services at a later date.

Michelotti-Sawyers

FRAZER — Margaret, 93. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. (13)

CARLSON — Charles “Charlie,” 55. Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (13)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

ALDEN Jr., — Eddie “Snowbird,” funeral service Tuesday Aug. 13 at 11:00 a.m., Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Burial Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (13)

