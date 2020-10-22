 Skip to main content
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

OLD HORN SR.  — Henry, 78, of Crow Agency. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, October 23, at the Fairview Cemetery, Hardin, MT. (23)

GLENN — Dr. Guy, 90 of Billings. Memorial Service Thursday 1:30 p.m. St Andrew Presbyterian Church. Graveside Service following 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitors will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Services will be livestreamed on Dr. Glenn’s obituary page at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (22)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BLEHM — Marjorie Ann, 84. Services 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. (23)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

