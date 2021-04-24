 Skip to main content
Smith West

JOHNSON — Colton Z. 30, of Billings, passed April 18, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W. (25)

Smith Downtown

DICK — Marian Wittman, 87, Huntley. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24, at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 S. 27th Street. Urn interment Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (24)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned 

Dahl Funeral

SOTT — Tiffany, 34, along with infant daughter Carmella Hinebauch of Billings, viewing Friday 4-8 p.m. Funeral service Saturday 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Burial at Huntley Cemetery (24).

COLE — Norris, 84, of Billings, viewing Sunday April 25, 3-5 pm at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Service, Monday April 26, 10 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive. Burial at Memorial Vale Cemetery, Hysham, MT (26).

Michelotti-Sawyers

KESSLER — Sheila K., 58. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (24)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FIELDS — Anna “A-Lee”, 79, of Joliet. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family. (24)

Heights Family Funeral Home

HOLMES — Mark, 57, of Billings. Memorial service Sat., April 24, 11 a.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. For obit and livestream, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (24)

BLACK — Donald, 87 of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., April 24, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. (24)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned

