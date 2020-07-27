Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
FRARE — Dennis H., 73, Park City. Visitation 1-6 p.m., Sunday, July 26, Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 3rd Street East. Graveside with full military honors Monday, July 27, 1 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. (27)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
MAJERUS — Julie, 70, of Roundup. Vigil 6 p.m. Sunday, Memorial Service 11 a.m. Monday BOTH St. Benedicts Catholic Church, Roundup. (27)
DANIELSON — Ken, 73, of Billings. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Tuesday St. Bernard Catholic Church. Committal of ashes Yellowstone National Cemetery. (28)
LEFTHAND — Eymard, 73, of Pryor. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Vigil 4-6 p.m. Monday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at family home. Interment Pryor Cemetery. (28)
AGNEW — Marlene, 81. Passed away Oct. 10, 2019. Services 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (30)
No services planned
EWERT — Diane. Cremation. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Road. Inurnment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28)
YEAGER — Killian, 19 of Billings. Memorial Mass, Wed., July 29, 10 a.m., St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Reception follows at Pioneer Park. (29)
PLAIN FEATHER — William, graveside service Monday July 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery (28)
