Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

FRARE — Dennis H., 73, Park City. Visitation 1-6 p.m., Sunday, July 26, Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 3rd Street East. Graveside with full military honors Monday, July 27, 1 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.  (27)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

 No services planned

Dahl Funeral

MAJERUS — Julie, 70, of Roundup. Vigil 6 p.m. Sunday, Memorial Service 11 a.m. Monday BOTH St. Benedicts Catholic Church, Roundup. (27)

DANIELSON — Ken, 73, of Billings.  Memorial mass 11 a.m. Tuesday St. Bernard Catholic Church. Committal of ashes Yellowstone National Cemetery. (28)

LEFTHAND — Eymard, 73, of Pryor. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Vigil 4-6 p.m. Monday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at family home. Interment Pryor Cemetery. (28)

Michelotti-Sawyers

AGNEW — Marlene, 81. Passed away Oct. 10, 2019. Services 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (30)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

EWERT — Diane. Cremation. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Road. Inurnment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28)

YEAGER — Killian, 19 of Billings. Memorial Mass, Wed., July 29, 10 a.m., St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Reception follows at Pioneer Park. (29)

Bullis-Mortuary

PLAIN FEATHER — William, graveside service Monday July 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery (28)

