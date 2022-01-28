Smith West
LOHNBAKKEN — Gary E., 83, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Feb. 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West and Poly Dr. (03)
Smith Downtown
MOATS — Robyn Marie Rehard, 56, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 29, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. (29)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
FAVERO — Donald Dominic, 86, of Billings. Private family service and burial planned. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. (30)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
KAPPTIE — Patricia, 80, of Billings. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Thursday, January 27, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, January 28, at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (28)
STROHECKER — Margaret, 84, of Billings. Funeral Service Saturday 1/29/2022, 11 a.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. (29)
HOLT — Donna Egan,86, of Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (29)
SLETTA — David Lee, 78, of Billings. Vigil Tuesday, 02/01, 6 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Wednesday, 02/02, 12 p.m. (2)
FETCH — Joseph, Jr. 83, of Billings. Services to be held at a later date. (30)
NICHOLS — Barry J., 65, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. (31)
NORDSTOG — Lois, 91, of Billings. Vigil Sun 1/30 6 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass Mon 1/31 Noon St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (31)
OLDENBURG — Lynn, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service at later date. Burial of ashes in Yellowstone National Cemetery. (30)
JUROVICH — Eugene, 92. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Shiloh United Methodist Church. (29)
KERCHER — Leslie “Les,” 92. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church. (29)
ERICKSON— Helen, 96 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday Feb 4, 2022 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (28)
No Services Planned
MATT — Clara Joy, funeral mass will be Sat. 10 a.m. at the Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church. Burial Crow Veterans’ Cemetery. Rosary recited Fri. At 3 p.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. (28)
LaFORGE — Joshua, funeral service Tues at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (28)
