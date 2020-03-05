Smith West
ALBRECHT — Corwin, 85, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., March 14, at Faith Chapel, Broadwater entrance. (5)
KUNTZ — Ann M., 95, Billings. Vigil at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Smith West. Interment Terrace Gardens and reception follows. (7)
Smith Downtown
WILKINS — Bill, 86, of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Interment with Military Honors at 2 p.m. Friday at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (6)
PINNICK — Betty J., 96, of Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m., Thursday, March 5 at Hope Center, 425 S. 28th St. Interment at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. (5)
HOYER — Charleen Marie, 74, Billings formerly of Gilford, MT. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Mon., Mar. 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (9)
SMITH — Esther, 74, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Ln. (7)
STEWART — Jasmine, 43, Billings. Memorial service arrangements pending. (6)
RAPP — Darryl, 70 of Billings. Cremation planned. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Broadwater Faith Chapel. (7)
KING — Wilbur C., 78, of Billings passed 3/1/2020. Funeral Sat. 3/7 at New Life Church. (6)
MICHELS —Joyce A., 85, of Billings, passed away 2/25/2020. Funeral 12 p.m. Sat. 3/7 at King of Glory Lutheran Church. (6)
HENDERSON — Betty A. age 81 of Billings passed away Feb. 29, 2020. Viewing Fri. March 6, 5-7 p.m. and Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel. Funeral Sat. March 7, 3 p.m. at Smith West Funeral Chapel. Burial at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (6)
GILES — Tracey Ann, 53, Billings. Memorial service 3:00 p.m., Fri, Mar. 6, at Harvest Church, 1235 Wicks Ln West. (6)
Smith Laurel
KOSKI — Carl, 90, Laurel. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Laurel United Methodist Church. Reception follows. Private interment Roberts. Cremation. (7)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
ODERMAN — John, 68, Columbus. Private family arrangements. (6)
CUSTER — Oliver “Ron”, 75, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7 First United Methodist Church. (7)
OLSON — Oscar, 90, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday American Lutheran Church. (5)
MAJERUS – Elizabeth “Betty”, 93, of Billings. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Wednesday Dahl Chapel. Vigil 6 p.m. Thursday, Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, BOTH at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Committal 1 pm Saturday Calvary Cemetery, Havre. (7)
REED – Judith “Judy”, 77, of Phoenix, AZ. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (6)
FISCHER — Thomas Charles Sr. , 78, of Billings. Funeral services are pending. (6)
VAN LUCHENE — Curtis, 57. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thurs. March 5 at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri. March 6 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (6)
COLLETT — Lonna R., 77. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 1 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (6)
COOK — Irene, 92. Visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 11 a.m. Monday, Pilgrim Congregational Church. (9)
GIESICK — Martha, 86, of Billings. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (5)
HARTMAN M.D. — Allen P. , 89, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday at American Lutheran Church. (7)
No services planned
LAFORGE — Tahlia, funeral service Wednesday Mar. 4th at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hardin. Burial following in the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (5)
WIECHMAN — Neal, memorial service Saturday Mar. 7th at 1:30 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin. (8)
REDDING — Donald, memorial service Saturday Mar. 7th at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational church in Hardin. Burial with Military Honors following in the Fairview Cemetery (8)
