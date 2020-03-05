Smith West

ALBRECHT — Corwin, 85, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., March 14, at Faith Chapel, Broadwater entrance. (5)

KUNTZ — Ann M., 95, Billings. Vigil at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Smith West. Interment Terrace Gardens and reception follows. (7)

Smith Downtown

WILKINS — Bill, 86, of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Interment with Military Honors at 2 p.m. Friday at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (6)

PINNICK — Betty J., 96, of Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m., Thursday, March 5 at Hope Center, 425 S. 28th St. Interment at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. (5)

HOYER — Charleen Marie, 74, Billings formerly of Gilford, MT. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Mon., Mar. 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (9)

SMITH — Esther, 74, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Ln. (7)