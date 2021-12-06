 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

GEORGAS — Georgia (Mavrakis). Viewing 12/7 10 – 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside 12/7 11 a.m. Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow Dahl Funeral Chapel. (7)

NOONKESTER — Tucker, 35, of Shepherd. Services will be at St. Bernard’s: vigil Tues 12/7 at 6 p.m., funeral service, Wed 12/8 at 10 a.m. Reception will follow, burial at Red Lodge Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. (8)

SHERMAN — Arthur, “Dale” 87, of Billings. Vigil 12/6, 6 p.m., at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass Tues 12/7, 10 a.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Reception following at Knights of Columbus, burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (7)

FLAT LIP — Jerry, Sr. Visitation Sat. 5-8 p.m., Sun 12-8 p.m., Rosary Sun 4 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mon 11 a.m. St. Charles Parish. (6)

HABLUTZEL — Kale, 47, of Billings. Celebration of life, Thursday 12/9 at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. (9)

Michelotti-Sawyers

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

