WINKLER — Thomas “Tom” Alan, 60, Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m., Wednesday Dec. 30, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation to start Tuesday at 9 a.m. (30)

ALBERS — Alton C., 81, of Laurel passed away December 21, 2020. A memorial service with Military Honors will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. Full obituary to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (29)