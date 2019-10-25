Smith West
POTTER — Ray, 86, of Billings. Cremation. Services planned for a later time. (25)
KOCH — Raymond ‘Roger’, 84, of Billings. Service at a later date. (26)
KIRMIS — Carol May Nelson, 67, of Billings. In celebration of Carol's beautiful life, you are invited to her home, 5221 Millstone Circle, Sat. Oct. 26, from 3 to 5 pm. Prayer service will be at 3:30 p.m. (26)
STRUTZ — Janice, 52, of Billings. Memorial service is pending. (27)
BREWINGTON — William "Bill", 75, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (27)
Smith Downtown
KNUTSON — Margaret E., 65, of Colstrip. Cremation. Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Star Lanes Family Center in Butte, MT. To read full obituary go to mtstandard.com. (26)
SCHWINDT — Richard "Dick" , 82, of Bridger. Memorial service 1pm Fri., Oct. 25, at Bridger United Methodist Church. (25)
PFISTER — Ida J., 93, of Billings formerly of Roundup. Funeral service 11 am Thurs., Oct., 31, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 So. 27th St . Reception to follow. interment Yellowstone National Cemetery Visitation to start 9 a.m. Wed. (31)
TROTTIER — Renee, 56, Harlem formerly of Billings. Vigil 7 p.m. Sun., Oct. 27, and Funeral Mass 1:30 p.m., Mon., at Mary Queen of Peace Parish. 3rd Ave. so. and so. 34th street. Visitation a church only. rite of Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. (28)
SAUR — Elna Margaret, 92, of Billings. Funeral Service 10 am Sat., Oct. 26, Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Viewing Fri., Oct. 25, 2-7 pm. (25)
STOVER — Steven T., "Steve" of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Valley Christian Church, located at 1603 St. John Avenue. (26)
BURDETTE — Jeffrey "Jeff" C., 54, of Billings. Cremation. Arrangements are pending. (27)
LOOK — Margaret Kincaid, 103, of Billings formerly of Nye. Private family will be held in Western, NY. (26)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus
GERKE — Marsha, 72, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Friday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. For an obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (25)
BERMES — Audrey L., 91, of Billings. Funeral Services pending. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (28)
DEGENHART — Evelyn Louise, 93. Vigil 7 p.m. Fri., and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Sat., both at St. Bernard’s Parish. (26)
ERB — Eldon J., 55 of Billings, formerly of Huntley. Cremation. Services to be held in Spring 2020. (26)
CLAWSON — Clawson, William E., 70 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m., Sat. Oct. 26, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Reception to follow. (26)
