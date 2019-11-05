{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

BLUMENSHINE — Bruce H., 66, of Billings. Memorial service 11 Tues., Nov 5, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (5)

ROH — Marion L., 93, Billings. Memorial service at a later date. (7)

Smith Downtown 

JOHNSON — Sherri, 57, of Billings.  Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Faith Chapel, Broadwater Ave. and Shiloh. (6)

BREWINGTON —  William "Bill", 75, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at First Presbyterian Church, located at 2420 13th Street West. Burial of the urn will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (5)

BOLSTAD — Emmet Burton, 89 passed Nov. 2, Memorial Service 1 p.m. Fri., Nov. 8, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Billings. (5)

LECHNER — Charles A., 85, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27 Street. (9)

MOREHOUSE — Clifford, 80, Billings. Service pending. (5)

LINDBERG —  Charles M., 91, Billings, formerly of Red Lodge. Memorial service pending. (5)

SERVIES — David L. 89 of Billings, passed away Sat. Nov. 2. No services. (5)

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

Dahl Funeral

KNAPP JR. — James “Jim” A., 72, of Ballantine. Vigil Service 6:30 p.m. Thursday St. Cyril & Methodius Church, Ballantine. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday St. Bernard Catholic Church, Billings. Interment of ashes Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (8)

HANSEN — Garry W., 76, of Cody, WY. Burial of ashes Yellowstone National Cemetery at later date. (8)

BULL SHOWS — Darwin C., 60, of Pryor. Visitation 10-8 Tuesday, 10-6 Wednesday. Vigil 6 p.m. Wednesday, Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Pryor Cemetery. (7)

GOODALE — Olivia Rose, 15, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Inurnment Mountview Cemetery. (8)

LARUE — N. Louise, 88, of Billings. Funeral Service pending. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (8)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HAFER — Rex, 94. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Nov. 9, at First United Methodist Church. (09)

MCKEE — Jack William Jr. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Shiloh United Methodist Church. (7) 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

DANIELS — Keith L. Jr, 42, of Billings.  Celebration of Life November 6, 2019 at American Legion, 1540 Broadwater Ave., from  4-8 p.m., (6)

FRANKLIN — Bess, 85, of Laurel.  Cremation has taken place.  Graveside services in Ekalaka at a later date. (6) 

SULLIVAN — Dean, 80, of Billings. Services pending. (6)

Heights Family Funeral Home

FURSTENBERG — Eric, 58 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11:00 a.m., Tues., Nov. 5 at Atonement Lutheran Church (5)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

To plant a tree in memory of Paid s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries