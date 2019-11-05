Smith West
BLUMENSHINE — Bruce H., 66, of Billings. Memorial service 11 Tues., Nov 5, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (5)
ROH — Marion L., 93, Billings. Memorial service at a later date. (7)
Smith Downtown
JOHNSON — Sherri, 57, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Faith Chapel, Broadwater Ave. and Shiloh. (6)
BREWINGTON — William "Bill", 75, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at First Presbyterian Church, located at 2420 13th Street West. Burial of the urn will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (5)
BOLSTAD — Emmet Burton, 89 passed Nov. 2, Memorial Service 1 p.m. Fri., Nov. 8, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Billings. (5)
LECHNER — Charles A., 85, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27 Street. (9)
MOREHOUSE — Clifford, 80, Billings. Service pending. (5)
LINDBERG — Charles M., 91, Billings, formerly of Red Lodge. Memorial service pending. (5)
SERVIES — David L. 89 of Billings, passed away Sat. Nov. 2. No services. (5)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
You have free articles remaining.
KNAPP JR. — James “Jim” A., 72, of Ballantine. Vigil Service 6:30 p.m. Thursday St. Cyril & Methodius Church, Ballantine. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday St. Bernard Catholic Church, Billings. Interment of ashes Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (8)
HANSEN — Garry W., 76, of Cody, WY. Burial of ashes Yellowstone National Cemetery at later date. (8)
BULL SHOWS — Darwin C., 60, of Pryor. Visitation 10-8 Tuesday, 10-6 Wednesday. Vigil 6 p.m. Wednesday, Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Pryor Cemetery. (7)
GOODALE — Olivia Rose, 15, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Inurnment Mountview Cemetery. (8)
LARUE — N. Louise, 88, of Billings. Funeral Service pending. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (8)
HAFER — Rex, 94. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Nov. 9, at First United Methodist Church. (09)
MCKEE — Jack William Jr. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Shiloh United Methodist Church. (7)
DANIELS — Keith L. Jr, 42, of Billings. Celebration of Life November 6, 2019 at American Legion, 1540 Broadwater Ave., from 4-8 p.m., (6)
FRANKLIN — Bess, 85, of Laurel. Cremation has taken place. Graveside services in Ekalaka at a later date. (6)
SULLIVAN — Dean, 80, of Billings. Services pending. (6)
FURSTENBERG — Eric, 58 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11:00 a.m., Tues., Nov. 5 at Atonement Lutheran Church (5)
No services planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.