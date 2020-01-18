{{featured_button_text}}

PETERSON — Mikel, 35, of Billings.  Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Smith West Chapel.  Interment at the Laurel Cemetery. (21)

VORHES — Doris J., 82, Absarokee.  Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Sat., Jan. 25, at Absarokee Evangelical Church.  Interment Rosebud Cemetery. (25)

ALCORN — James Lee "Jim", 88, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed , Jan.22, at Smith Funeral Chapel , 315 E. Third St. in Laurel. Interment Yellowstone National Cemetery. (22)

HUTCHINSON — Deura “Dev”, 76, of Billings. Funeral service, 10 am, Saturday, Dahl Funeral Chapel with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. For an obituary and to leave memories with the family visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com  (18)

ALLINGTON RIDL — Karen, 73, of Billings. Private family memorial service will be held this summer. (20)

HEIDE — Bruce D., 53, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 pm Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (21)

HELMER — M. Thomas, 94. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, First Presbyterian Church. (18)

CRISP — Pamela, 51. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon. at Peace Lutheran Church. (20)

HEALOW — David G., 69. Memorial services 2 p.m. Sunday Billings Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave. (19)

BAUMGARDNER — James “Jim,” 79. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (24)

BALLARD — Merilyn, 87. Memorial service 2 pm Thurs at First Presbyterian Church. (23)

KRAFT — Lionel “Lee”, 70 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Sat., Jan. 18, at Faith Chapel. (Broadwater Entrance). (18)

LAWRENCE — LaVonne, 83 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Thurs., Jan. 23, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church. (18)

