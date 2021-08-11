Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

GEORGE — Barbara Edmonds, 85, Billings, Graveside service 12 Noon, Saturday, Aug. 14 at Roscoe Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at Roscoe Community Center. (13)

HOWE — Monte Ross, 74, Edgar. Memorial Service will be Sun, Aug 15 from 1-2 p.m. at the Joliet Community Center. (14)

CEBUHAR — Ruth, 92, of Billings. Graveside service Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Obit will be available at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (11)

KITTSON — Thomas. Celebration of Life High Noon Friday Elks Club, 934 Lewis Ave. (13)

BERNHARDT — Lois Mae, 85, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside service to be held at the Laurel City Cemetery. (13)

CHESMORE — Lemuel. Memorial Service 10am Fri, 523 S. 29th St. Celebration of Life 5pm Fri Hawthorne Park, 1401 Janie St (13)