Smith West
KALLEM — Robert “Bob”, 81, Billings, Graveside service 2PM, Saturday, Aug. 14 at Lavina Cemetery. Reception to follow at Lavina Community Center. (11)
Smith Downtown
ROBINSON — Gilbert, 32. Visitation Thursday, Aug. 12, 3-7pm at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Friday, Aug. 13 at 2pm at Smith Downtown Chapel. (12)
Smith Laurel
AISENBREY — Cody R, 45, Laurel. Funeral Service will be 11 am, Thurs, Aug 12. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (11)
KELLISON — Mary Jo, 81, Laurel. Celebration of Life will be 2 pm, Sun, Aug 15 at the Eagle’s Club in Laurel. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (12)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
GEORGE — Barbara Edmonds, 85, Billings, Graveside service 12 Noon, Saturday, Aug. 14 at Roscoe Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at Roscoe Community Center. (13)
HOWE — Monte Ross, 74, Edgar. Memorial Service will be Sun, Aug 15 from 1-2 p.m. at the Joliet Community Center. (14)
CEBUHAR — Ruth, 92, of Billings. Graveside service Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Obit will be available at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (11)
KITTSON — Thomas. Celebration of Life High Noon Friday Elks Club, 934 Lewis Ave. (13)
BERNHARDT — Lois Mae, 85, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside service to be held at the Laurel City Cemetery. (13)
CHESMORE — Lemuel. Memorial Service 10am Fri, 523 S. 29th St. Celebration of Life 5pm Fri Hawthorne Park, 1401 Janie St (13)
ZIMMERER — Salamae. Vigil 7pm Fri Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10am Sat Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church (14)
LOWREY — William. Celebration of Life Sat 11am VFW, 4242 State Ave (14)
LEGARE — Margory F., 90. Funeral Mass 10am Friday, St. Thomas Catholic Church. (13)
PLATT — Janet L., 72. Funeral services 2pm Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (13)
No Services Planned
LUECK — Martin, 92 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service with military honors Fri., Aug. 13, 11 am, at Heights Family Funeral Home. For obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (13)
No Services Planned
