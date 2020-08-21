JONES — Kevin, 49, of Billings. Visitation Thurs., 4-7 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri., at Harvest Church with horse-drawn procession leaving Heights Family Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Interment follows at Mountview Cemetery. View full obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/jones (21)