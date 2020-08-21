 Skip to main content
Smith West

SWARTZ — Gordon R., 89, Billings. Visitation 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, August 23 at Smith West, 304 34 St. W. Funeral services 11 a.m. on Monday, August 24 at Smith West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (22)

McCALLUM — Pastor Ken, 89, Billings. Private Service is planned. Full obituary can be viewed at smithfuneralchapels.com. (23)

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

 No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

GROSSHUESCH — Lavina “Bonnie,” 103. Services 11 a.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church. (24)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SLAVENS – Harold, 88, of Billings. Private Services to be held. A full obituary can be viewed at www.cfgbillings.com (21)

Heights Family Funeral Home

JONES — Kevin, 49, of Billings. Visitation Thurs., 4-7 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri., at Harvest Church with horse-drawn procession leaving Heights Family Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Interment follows at Mountview Cemetery. View full obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/jones (21)

HARMONING — Henry, 68, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Sat., Aug. 22, Heights Family Funeral Home. (22)

Bullis-Mortuary

BACKBONE Jr. — Frank, graveside Friday at 1 p.m. Crow Agency Cemetery Ronald Little Light graveside Saturday at 11 a.m. Lodge Grass Cemetery. (22)

