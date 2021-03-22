SHERMAN — Judy, 75, of Billings. Vigil service 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (23)