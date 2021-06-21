 Skip to main content
Smith West

ANDERSON — Ronald L., 85, Billings. Private graveside service is planned. Memorials can be made to Scottish Rite Language Clinic. (21)

FEELEY — William James “Bill”, 69, Absarokee, Memorial service Noon Tues., June 22, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West, Billings. (22)

VAN KRIEKEN — Pietertje “Miep.” Memorial Service 10 a.m. Wed. Grace United Methodist Church. (23)

CARVER — Andrew Richard, 43. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. The service will be live streamed at  https://michelottisawyers.com/2021/06/andrew-richard-carver/.  (26)

