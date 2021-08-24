FUNDERHIDE — Sister Patricia Mary, 81, of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m.Tuesday, Aug 24 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 25 St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Graveside in Great Falls at later date. (25)

HULLER — Jay Frank, 91, passed away at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings on June 21, 2021. A memorial will be held at his family farm in Bridger, MT on September 5th at 1 p.m. For details on the memorial and a full obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (25)