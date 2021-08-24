Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
BRENDT-SANCHEZ – Dalton, 27, of Billings, Visitation Thursday and Friday, Aug. 26 and 27, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. Interment in Huntley Cemetery (24)
Smith Laurel
FRANK – Mildred Wegner, 94, Park City. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Wed, Aug 25 at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Sat, Aug 28 at St John’s Lutheran Church, Laurel. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (26)
LOGAN – Phyllis, 88, Laurel. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m., Tues, Aug 24 at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. (24)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
MORELL— Tatum Will 23, of Hailey, Idaho. Memorial service to be held at a later date in Hailey Idaho. (25)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
FUNDERHIDE — Sister Patricia Mary, 81, of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m.Tuesday, Aug 24 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 25 St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Graveside in Great Falls at later date. (25)
HULLER — Jay Frank, 91, passed away at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings on June 21, 2021. A memorial will be held at his family farm in Bridger, MT on September 5th at 1 p.m. For details on the memorial and a full obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (25)
LEE — Roxane “Roxy,” 79. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (24)
BULLER — Thomas J., 73, of Red Lodge. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Agnes Church, Red Lodge. (27)
DUKE— James, 83. Service arrangements pending (24)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
BIG MEDICINE— Zita, funeral mass Tues. at 10 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (24)
WALTER— Henry, funeral service Wed. at 40 Mile Colony in Lodge Grass (24)
LEIDER— Rozella, funeral service Wed. at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (24)
ROEHL— Rueben, graveside Thurs. at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors (24)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.