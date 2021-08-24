 Skip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

BRENDT-SANCHEZ – Dalton, 27, of Billings, Visitation Thursday and Friday, Aug. 26 and 27, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. Interment in Huntley Cemetery (24)

Smith Laurel

FRANK – Mildred Wegner, 94, Park City. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Wed, Aug 25 at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Sat, Aug 28 at St John’s Lutheran Church, Laurel. For full obituary visit  www.smithfuneralchapels.com  (26)

LOGAN – Phyllis, 88, Laurel. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m., Tues, Aug 24 at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. (24)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

MORELL— Tatum Will 23, of Hailey, Idaho. Memorial service to be held at a later date in Hailey Idaho. (25)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

FUNDERHIDE — Sister Patricia Mary, 81, of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m.Tuesday, Aug 24 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 25 St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Graveside in Great Falls at later date. (25)

HULLER — Jay Frank, 91, passed away at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings on June 21, 2021. A memorial will be held at his family farm in Bridger, MT on September 5th at 1 p.m. For details on the memorial and a full obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (25)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LEE — Roxane “Roxy,” 79. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (24)

BULLER — Thomas J., 73, of Red Lodge. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Agnes Church, Red Lodge. (27)

DUKE— James, 83. Service arrangements pending (24)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

BIG MEDICINE— Zita, funeral mass Tues. at 10 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (24)

WALTER— Henry, funeral service Wed. at 40 Mile Colony in Lodge Grass (24)

LEIDER— Rozella, funeral service Wed. at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (24)

ROEHL— Rueben, graveside Thurs. at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors (24)

