Smith West
BROMENSHENK — Jim F., 71, Billings. Viewing 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 26, and celebration of life 11 a.m. Fri., Dec. 27, BOTH at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (27)
Smith Downtown
GONZALEZ — Mary E., 82, of Columbus. Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. Cremation to follow service. Visitation begins 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, also at Smith Downtown Chapel. (30)
Smith Laurel
SIMON — Arthur “Ike”, 68, Laurel. Memorial service and interment of urn at Yellowstone National Cemetery being planned for a later date. (28)
SCHMITT — Leo, 76, of Laurel. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at The Rock Church, located at 820 West 9th Street in Laurel. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to services at the church. (3)
HEISER — Charles, 79, of Laurel. Cremation. No services planned. (29)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
DELL — Maxine L., 79, Bridger. Visitation at 6 p.m. and Vigil at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger. Rite of Committal follows at Bridger Cemetery. (28)
Smith Columbus Chapel
YATES — LaVerne, 94, Absarokee. Funeral services 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3rd, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Absarokee. Interment follows at Rosebud Cemetery. (28)
You have free articles remaining.
KADERAVEK — Nancy E., 73, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (28)
ROGERS — Joelyne, 60. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sat. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (28)
HUTCHINSON — Darin, 46, Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For a full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (28)
HOLLE — Vicki, 64 of Billings, Cremation. Memorial Service, Fri. Dec. 27, 11 a.m., Vineyard Church, Lockwood, Private burial at YNC. (27)
ORSER — Edmond Orser, 93 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service, Sun., Dec. 29, 3 p.m. Elks Club, Billings. Burial in the Spring. (29)
No services planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.