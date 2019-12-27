{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

BROMENSHENK — Jim F., 71, Billings. Viewing 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 26, and celebration of life 11 a.m. Fri., Dec. 27, BOTH at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (27)

Smith Downtown 

GONZALEZ  — Mary E., 82, of Columbus. Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. Cremation to follow service. Visitation begins 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, also at Smith Downtown Chapel. (30)

Smith Laurel  

SIMON — Arthur “Ike”, 68, Laurel.  Memorial service and interment of urn at Yellowstone National Cemetery being planned for a later date. (28)

SCHMITT — Leo, 76, of Laurel. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at The Rock Church, located at 820 West 9th Street in Laurel. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to services at the church. (3)

HEISER — Charles, 79, of Laurel. Cremation. No services planned. (29)         

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DELL — Maxine L., 79, Bridger.  Visitation at 6 p.m. and Vigil at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger.  Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger.  Rite of Committal follows at Bridger Cemetery. (28)

Smith Columbus Chapel

YATES — LaVerne, 94, Absarokee.  Funeral services 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3rd, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Absarokee.  Interment follows at Rosebud Cemetery. (28)

Dahl Funeral

KADERAVEK — Nancy E., 73, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (28)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ROGERS — Joelyne, 60. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sat. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (28)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HUTCHINSON — Darin, 46, Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For a full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (28)

Heights Family Funeral Home

HOLLE — Vicki, 64 of Billings, Cremation. Memorial Service, Fri. Dec. 27, 11 a.m., Vineyard Church, Lockwood, Private burial at YNC. (27)

ORSER — Edmond Orser, 93 of Billings. Cremation.  Memorial Service, Sun., Dec. 29, 3 p.m. Elks Club, Billings. Burial in the Spring. (29)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

