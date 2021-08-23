Smith West

WILSON — Kathryn “Kay”, 97, of Billings, Graveside service Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (23)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

SIMON — Arthur “Ike” passed away Dec. 23, 2019. Graveside Service will be held 2 p.m., Tues, Aug 24 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at the Laurel Masonic Lodge. (23)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

FUNDERHIDE — Sister Patricia Mary, 81, of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m.Tuesday, Aug 24 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 25 St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Graveside in Great Falls at later date. (25)