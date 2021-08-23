 Skip to main content
Smith West

WILSON — Kathryn “Kay”, 97, of Billings, Graveside service Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (23)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

SIMON — Arthur “Ike” passed away Dec. 23, 2019. Graveside Service will be held 2 p.m., Tues, Aug 24 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at the Laurel Masonic Lodge. (23)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

FUNDERHIDE — Sister Patricia Mary, 81, of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m.Tuesday, Aug 24 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 25 St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Graveside in Great Falls at later date. (25)

HULLER — Jay Frank, 91, passed away at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings on June 21, 2021. A memorial will be held at his family farm in Bridger, MT on September 5th at 1 p.m. For details on the memorial and a full obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (25)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LEE — Roxane “Roxy,” 79. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (24)

BULLER — Thomas J., 73, of Red Lodge. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Agnes Church, Red Lodge. (27)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

