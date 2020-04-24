Paid notices
Smith West

DEVRIES — David Charles, Laurel, formerly of Roberts. Private graveside service at Roberts Cemetery. A memorial service to be held at later date. (26)

Smith Downtown

KAUTZ — Daniel S., 65, of Huntley.   Visitations 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 28 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Private burial.  Celebration of Life tentatively planned for June and will be announced. (28)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DEVRIES — Mary Alice Dahlstrom, 92, Roberts/Joliet. Graveside service at a later date. (24)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

STACY — Kenneth W., 48, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (26)

Michelotti-Sawyers

MILLER — Patricia, 73. Private arrangements made. (24)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

