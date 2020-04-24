× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Smith West

DEVRIES — David Charles, Laurel, formerly of Roberts. Private graveside service at Roberts Cemetery. A memorial service to be held at later date. (26)

Smith Downtown

KAUTZ — Daniel S., 65, of Huntley. Visitations 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 28 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Private burial. Celebration of Life tentatively planned for June and will be announced. (28)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DEVRIES — Mary Alice Dahlstrom, 92, Roberts/Joliet. Graveside service at a later date. (24)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

STACY — Kenneth W., 48, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (26)

MILLER — Patricia, 73. Private arrangements made. (24)

No services planned

No services planned

No services planned