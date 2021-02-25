AMESTOY — Gene, 69, of Laurel. Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m., Fri, Feb 26 at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel. Full obituary to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (25)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

SMITH — Eileen Grace, 100 of Red Lodge. A celebration of life to be held in October of 2021 in Bellevue WA. (26)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

DODDS — William James ‘Bill’, age 74 of Billings, formerly of Roundup. Public services at a later date. (28)

THIESSEN — Yoshiko, 90, of Billings. Visitation 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, February 25, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, February 26, at Word Of Life Fellowship Church, located at 1737 King Avenue West. Interment will follow at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. (26)