Smith West
ARMSTRONG — David Lee, 74, Billings. Memorial service pending. (26)
DEVERE — Conner Hunter, 16, of Billings, passed February 19, 2021. Gathering of family and friends to be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m at the Moose Lodge 131 Calhoun Ln. (26)
Smith Downtown
PERKINS — James “Jim” A., 80, Fromberg. Visitation 12-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 11:00 a.m., Thurs., Feb. 25 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment at Rockvale Cemetery. (25)
LEHMAN — P. Cleve P., 92, of Billings. Visitations 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Downtown Chapel and at church prior to funeral. Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at Hope Lutheran Church with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (25)
KRIEG — James T. “Jim”, 80, of Billings, passed February 17, 2021. Viewing Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Pentecostals of Billings, 2939 Colton BLVD. Burial at Rockvale Cemetery with military honors. (25)
Smith Laurel
AMESTOY — Gene, 69, of Laurel. Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m., Fri, Feb 26 at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel. Full obituary to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (25)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
SMITH — Eileen Grace, 100 of Red Lodge. A celebration of life to be held in October of 2021 in Bellevue WA. (26)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
DODDS — William James ‘Bill’, age 74 of Billings, formerly of Roundup. Public services at a later date. (28)
THIESSEN — Yoshiko, 90, of Billings. Visitation 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, February 25, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, February 26, at Word Of Life Fellowship Church, located at 1737 King Avenue West. Interment will follow at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. (26)
LINDSAY — Thomas Christopher Lyman, 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Faith Chapel. Use the Shiloh Entrance. Please wear your favorite Hoodie. (27)
DEGN — Deo, 87. Arrangements pending. (26)
No Services Planned
BULLINGER — Thelma, 83 of Billings. Visitation 9-10, Funeral 10 a.m., Sat., Feb. 27, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 912 Wicks Ln. To view obit and livestream, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (27)
KELLER JR. — Edward Keller Jr. Celebration of Life will be Sat. Feb. 27th at 11AM at the Fort Custer Golf Course in Hardin. (25)
