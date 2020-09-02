× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

WEIGUM — Carol Faye, 78, Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th Street. Entombment Sunset Memorial Mausoleum. Visitation at Smith West Chapel 304 34th Street West. 1-7 p.m. Wednesday. (3)

NEIBAUER — Kathleen “Kathy” Gabel, 69, of Billings, passed August 31, 2020. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. (2)

Smith Downtown

NOONKESTER — Everett Henry, 90, Roundup; formerly of Huntley. Service at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Billings, Thursday Sept 3rd at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery with Military Honors. (3)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

BROWN — Johnnie W. 64 of Bridger. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (2)