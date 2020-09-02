Smith West
WEIGUM — Carol Faye, 78, Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th Street. Entombment Sunset Memorial Mausoleum. Visitation at Smith West Chapel 304 34th Street West. 1-7 p.m. Wednesday. (3)
NEIBAUER — Kathleen “Kathy” Gabel, 69, of Billings, passed August 31, 2020. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. (2)
Smith Downtown
NOONKESTER — Everett Henry, 90, Roundup; formerly of Huntley. Service at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Billings, Thursday Sept 3rd at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery with Military Honors. (3)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
BROWN — Johnnie W. 64 of Bridger. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (2)
SPAULDING — (Sticka) Dorothy E., 89, Billings formerly of Belfry. Rosary/vigil at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger. Funeral Mass Friday, Sept. 4 at 10:30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger. Rite of Committal in Belfry. (4)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
HARDGROVE – Robert 'Bob', 79, of Billings. Funeral service 1:30 p.m., Wed., Sept. 2 at Faith Chapel, Broadwater entrance. Graveside service 1 p.m., Thurs, Sept. 3, Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. (3)
ZAMORA — Emma, 97, of Eatonton, GA, formerly of Billings. Graveside service pending. (2)
ROLL— Marie, 81, of Billings. Memorial Mass 10 am, Fri, Sept. 4 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Burial of urn at Holy Cross Cemetery. (4)
PETERSON — Barbara, 86, of Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, located at 2336 Saint Johns Avenue. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, at the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive. Visitation prior to service at the church. (5)
CHRISTIANSEN — Beth, 63. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Celebration of life, later date. (2)
ATWELL — Jay Freeman, 79. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass, 12 noon Wednesday, St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. A livestream may be viewed at stpatrickcocatheral.org/livestream. (2)
SMITH — Mark, 68, of Billings. Memorial service pending. (2)
GAHAGAN — Susan, 70, of Billings. Memorial service pending for Oct. 10 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. (2)
YOUNG — Kenneth, 86, of Laurel. Memorial Service to be held 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Bible Church in Laurel. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (4)
THEURER — Harry, 82 of Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m., Fri., Sept 4 at Atonement Lutheran Church. Masks required at church. Service live streamed at www.facebook.com/AtonementBillings (4)
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.