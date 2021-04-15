 Skip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

GOLDSBERRY — Robert, 77, Billings.  Family graveside service at the Bridger Cemetery.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (15)

GRUBBS — Tyler W. 29, of Billings, passed April 11, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 522 N 29th St. (16)

LEEDY — Roy G., 88, Billings. Private graveside service will be held. (16)

Smith Laurel

RACKI — Albert “Al”, 97, Laurel. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Fri. Apr 16 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Billings. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (16)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

HANLEY — Sister Kathleen, 78, of Billings, Formerly of Lewistown. Live-stream Memorial Mass April 15 at 12 on St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral Facebook page. (15)

HUGS — Jackie. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (16)

HOGAN — Theodore, 75, of Flagstaff, AZ. Originally of Crow Agency, funeral Saturday, 11 a.m. at Crow Agency Multipurpose Center, Graveside to follow.  (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SCHAFFER — Henry Bud, 94. Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Aspen View Retirement Community. 17

KLINGER — Irene, 89. Private family services will be held. (16)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

GIERKE — Robert, 64, of Laurel. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at Yellowstone National Veterans Cemetery Fri. April 16th at 11 a.m. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary. (15)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

