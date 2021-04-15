HANLEY — Sister Kathleen, 78, of Billings, Formerly of Lewistown. Live-stream Memorial Mass April 15 at 12 on St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral Facebook page. (15)

HOGAN — Theodore, 75, of Flagstaff, AZ. Originally of Crow Agency, funeral Saturday, 11 a.m. at Crow Agency Multipurpose Center, Graveside to follow. (17)

GIERKE — Robert, 64, of Laurel. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at Yellowstone National Veterans Cemetery Fri. April 16th at 11 a.m. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary. (15)