BEAR TUSK — Reuben, 87, of Pryor. Viewing at Dahl, Billings Friday 1-4 p.m.; Sat 11-3 p.m.; Sun 11-3. Visitation limited to 10 people in the building at a time, please respect our guidelines. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday at Yellowstone National Cemetery with military honors. Visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com to view obituary. (26)