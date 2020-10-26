 Skip to main content
Paid notices
Dahl Funeral

BEAR TUSK —  Reuben, 87, of Pryor. Viewing at Dahl, Billings Friday 1-4 p.m.; Sat 11-3 p.m.; Sun 11-3. Visitation limited to 10 people in the building at a time, please respect our guidelines. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday at Yellowstone National Cemetery with military honors. Visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com to view obituary. (26)

Heights Family Funeral Home

SKORUPA — LuAnn, 65, of Billings. Cremation. Family memorial service Wed., Oct. 28, 11 a.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home. Service livestreamed on LuAnn’s obit page www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (28)

