Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
BRICKMAN — Charles “Bud”, 96, of Billings. Memorial service with military honors at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at First United Methodist Church. Private interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (8)
LEONARD — William R. “Bill”, 83. Graveside military honors 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8 at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (8)
HERGETT — Dora Marie (Mill), 81, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Mon., Aug. 10, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 759 Newman Ln. Visitation one hr prior to service. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (10)
DEAVER — Karen L., age 75, of Billings, passed away August, 4, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St. Johns Ave Billings, MT. (9)
Smith Laurel
WALLACE — Lloyd, H. "Wally", 82, Laurel. Private graveside service is planned at Laurel Cemetery. (10)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
LUDWIG — Eric A., 22, of Hemet, CA, formerly of Billings. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Faith Chapel. Interment Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (8)
SHAW JR. — Craig, 77, of Billings. Private graveside service. (8)
COCHRAN — Kathy Jo, 56. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Living Water Church, 711 Central Ave. (8)
KRISTIANSEN — Donna, 88. Funeral 11 a.m. Tue. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. (11)
STUDER — Clemence “Cemie,” 87. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (8)
HARRIS — Sandra “Sandy”, 64 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Services to be held at a later date. (9)
SEERUP — Pam, 63, of Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday August 15 at Faith Chapel in the smaller chapel on the north side of the building. To read a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (10)
LIMING — Angela, 41, of Billings. Services to be held at a later date (9)
BAUMANN — Betty “Shirlene”, 81 of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Aug. 8, 2020, Bridger Rodeo Grounds. Inurnment following at Bridger Cemetery. Full obit at http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/baumann-2/ (8)
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.