LUDWIG — Eric A., 22, of Hemet, CA, formerly of Billings. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Faith Chapel. Interment Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (8)

SHAW JR. — Craig, 77, of Billings. Private graveside service. (8)

COCHRAN — Kathy Jo, 56. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Living Water Church, 711 Central Ave. (8)

KRISTIANSEN — Donna, 88. Funeral 11 a.m. Tue. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. (11)

STUDER — Clemence “Cemie,” 87. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (8)

HARRIS — Sandra “Sandy”, 64 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Services to be held at a later date. (9)

SEERUP — Pam, 63, of Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday August 15 at Faith Chapel in the smaller chapel on the north side of the building. To read a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (10)