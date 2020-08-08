You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

BRICKMAN — Charles “Bud”, 96, of Billings.  Memorial service with military honors at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at First United Methodist Church. Private interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (8)

LEONARD — William R. “Bill”, 83. Graveside military honors 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8 at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (8)

HERGETT — Dora Marie (Mill), 81, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Mon., Aug. 10, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 759 Newman Ln. Visitation one hr prior to service.  Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (10)

DEAVER — Karen L., age 75, of Billings, passed away August, 4, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St. Johns Ave Billings, MT. (9)

Smith Laurel

WALLACE — Lloyd, H. "Wally", 82, Laurel. Private graveside service is planned at Laurel Cemetery. (10)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

LUDWIG — Eric A., 22, of Hemet, CA, formerly of Billings. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Faith Chapel. Interment Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (8)

SHAW JR. — Craig, 77, of Billings. Private graveside service. (8)

Michelotti-Sawyers

COCHRAN — Kathy Jo, 56. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Living Water Church, 711 Central Ave. (8)

KRISTIANSEN — Donna, 88. Funeral 11 a.m. Tue. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. (11)

STUDER — Clemence “Cemie,” 87. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (8)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HARRIS — Sandra “Sandy”, 64 of Billings.  Cremation. Memorial Services to be held at a later date. (9)

SEERUP — Pam, 63, of Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday August 15 at Faith Chapel in the smaller chapel on the north side of the building. To read a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (10)

LIMING — Angela, 41, of Billings. Services to be held at a later date (9)

Heights Family Funeral Home

BAUMANN — Betty “Shirlene”, 81 of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Aug. 8, 2020, Bridger Rodeo Grounds. Inurnment following at Bridger Cemetery. Full obit at http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/baumann-2/ (8)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News