Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

MADILL — William “Bill”, 83, Billings. Private funeral service at Smith West Chapel, interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (20)

Smith Downtown 

SALSBURY  — Peggy D., 71, Billings, Memorial service to be held at a later date. (19)

BURNS — John Arnold, 70, Billings. Service to be held at a later date. (19)

SMITH — Josephine A. 77, of Fromberg, passed away March 16. No services are planned. (18)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

FERGERSON — Marian J., 88, of Billings, formerly of Hardin, Worland & Cody, Wyo. Memorial Service at later date. For obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HOWELL — Roger L., 77. Celebration of life gathering has been postponed until the fall. (18)

DUTY — Timothy, 66. Cremation. Private services are planned. (18)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

EDWARDS  — Wade, 75, of Billings. Vigil to be held 7pm Wednesday March 18 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (18)

BARTZ — Betty, 85, of Billings. The Memorial Service has been postponed until a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (20)

VICK — Violet, 89, of Billings. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (19) 

VASSEUR — Georgia ‘Georgia’, 93, of Billings. Rosary 6 p.m. Friday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Committal 1 p.m. Saturday at Highland Cemetery in Havre (20)

Heights Family Funeral Home

BALLENSKY — Gary. Viewing 1-4 p.m., Tues., March 17, Cremation & Funeral Gallery, 29 8th St. W, Billings. Viewing Wed., March 18, 10-11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hardin, followed by horse-drawn procession to Fairview Cemetery with Catholic Rite of Committal and military honors. Celebration of Life Thurs., March 19, is postponed until later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Horn County Historical Museum. (19)

DUPREE — Robert (Bob), 61 of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Wed., March 18, moved to Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Ln. Graveside service 2 p.m. YNC. (18)

THEURER — Harry, 82, of Billings. Memorial service scheduled for March 20 has been postponed to a later date yet to be determined. (19) 

STONER — Doris, (Dori) 87, of Billings. Services scheduled for Mar. 21 has been postponed. Visit www.fuldersonsplentywood.com or www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to leave remembrances and to view updated service info. (19)

SCHEIHING — Celia, 72, of Billings. Memorial service postponed until Summer 2020. (19)

BERGLEE — Clifton, 65, of Silesia. Services are postponed until later in the year. (19)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News