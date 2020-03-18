× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOWELL — Roger L., 77. Celebration of life gathering has been postponed until the fall. (18)

DUTY — Timothy, 66. Cremation. Private services are planned. (18)

EDWARDS — Wade, 75, of Billings. Vigil to be held 7pm Wednesday March 18 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (18)

BARTZ — Betty, 85, of Billings. The Memorial Service has been postponed until a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (20)

VICK — Violet, 89, of Billings. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (19)

VASSEUR — Georgia ‘Georgia’, 93, of Billings. Rosary 6 p.m. Friday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Committal 1 p.m. Saturday at Highland Cemetery in Havre (20)