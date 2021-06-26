Smith West
Smith Downtown
LEWALLEN — Robert D. “Bob”, 92, Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Saturday, June 26, at Heights Baptist Church, 810 Garnet Ave. (26)
Smith Laurel
BERRY — Karl, Bridger. Karl Berry’s Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Bridger Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway Ave. followed by a reception at the Bridger Civic Center on Main Street. A full obituary can be seen at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (26)
METZGER — Lenora Margaret, 89, formerly of Laurel. Memorial Service 2 p.m Tuesday, June 29, at Smith Funeral Chapel 315 E 3rd Laurel. Urn interment at Park City Cemetery. (29)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
MONTOYA — Rodney, 30, of Billings. Viewing Thursday June 24, 2-8 p.m. Service, Saturday 1 p.m. All services are at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Burial is at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (26)
ADOLPH — Wilfred. Graveside Service 3 p.m. Monday Sunset Memorial Gardens. (28)
DEWALD — Robert. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Monday Emmanuel Baptist Church. (28)
CARVER — Andrew Richard, 43. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. The service will be live streamed at https://michelottisawyers.com/2021/06/andrew-richard-carver/. (26)
SARTORIE — Mae, 96. Funeral 10 a.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)
EHRLICHER — Violet, 100. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (27)
OSEN — Carol, 62, of Molt. Cremation. Memorial service 10 a.m. Mon., June 28 at Heights Family Funeral Home, reception to follow. Private family Inurnment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. For a full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (26)
HEISER — John, 91, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Mon., June 28 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, interment to follow at Joliet Cemetery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary. (27)
McLEAN — Harvey, 79, of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., June. 26, 11 a.m. Atonement Lutheran Church. (26)
