 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

LEWALLEN — Robert D. “Bob”, 92, Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Saturday, June 26, at Heights Baptist Church, 810 Garnet Ave. (26)

Smith Laurel

BERRY — Karl, Bridger. Karl Berry’s Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Bridger Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway Ave. followed by a reception at the Bridger Civic Center on Main Street. A full obituary can be seen at   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (26)

METZGER — Lenora Margaret, 89, formerly of Laurel. Memorial Service 2 p.m Tuesday, June 29, at Smith Funeral Chapel 315 E 3rd Laurel. Urn interment at Park City Cemetery. (29)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

MONTOYA — Rodney, 30, of Billings. Viewing Thursday June 24, 2-8 p.m. Service, Saturday 1 p.m. All services are at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Burial is at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (26)

ADOLPH — Wilfred. Graveside Service 3 p.m. Monday Sunset Memorial Gardens. (28)

DEWALD — Robert. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Monday Emmanuel Baptist Church. (28)

Michelotti-Sawyers

CARVER — Andrew Richard, 43. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. The service will be live streamed at https://michelottisawyers.com/2021/06/andrew-richard-carver/. (26)

SARTORIE — Mae, 96. Funeral 10 a.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)

EHRLICHER — Violet, 100. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (27)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

OSEN — Carol, 62, of Molt. Cremation. Memorial service 10 a.m. Mon., June 28 at Heights Family Funeral Home, reception to follow. Private family Inurnment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. For a full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (26)

HEISER — John, 91, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Mon., June 28 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, interment to follow at Joliet Cemetery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary. (27)

Heights Family Funeral Home

McLEAN — Harvey, 79, of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., June. 26, 11 a.m. Atonement Lutheran Church. (26)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News