Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

KILLIN — Patricia Andersen, 90, Billings.  Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West & Poly Dr. (22) 

STAUDINGER - Marie Helen, 56, Billings.  Private service is planned. (23)

Smith Laurel

RODGERS — Charles Gerald, 83, Laurel. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. Fri., Feb. 28. Laurel United Methodist Church, 307 W. 4th St. Internment with Military honors at Laurel Cemetery. (28)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

MARYOTT — Manfred Stewart, 87, of Bridger. No services planned. (23)

Smith Columbus Chapel

 No services planned

Dahl Funeral
Michelotti-Sawyers

WITT — Kevin J., 49. Services Friday, Feb. 28, Pavilion at MetraPark. Time TBA. (23)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FLOWERS — Beverly, 84, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lillis Chapel. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (22)

LOVE — Evelyn ‘Evie’ Love, 85, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at 48th Street Church of Christ. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (23)

BARTZ — Betty, 85, of Billings. Memorial Service Pending. (22)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

