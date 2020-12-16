Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

REPAC — Pete, 80, Billings. Service at a later date at Red Lodge Cemetery. Memorials to AlBedoo Shrine Transportation Fund PO Box 20673, Billings MT 59104. Or charity of choice. (17)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

KIEDROWSKI — Jean, 89, of Billings, obit at Dahl.com. (18)

WHITEMAN — Mary , 84, of Pryor. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, December 17, at the Whiteman Cemetery, Pryor, Montana. (17)

JORDAHL — Henry, 98, of Belgrade, passed away December 14, 2020. No service will be held at this time. (16)