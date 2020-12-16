Smith West
Smith Downtown
REPAC — Pete, 80, Billings. Service at a later date at Red Lodge Cemetery. Memorials to AlBedoo Shrine Transportation Fund PO Box 20673, Billings MT 59104. Or charity of choice. (17)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
KIEDROWSKI — Jean, 89, of Billings, obit at Dahl.com. (18)
WHITEMAN — Mary , 84, of Pryor. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, December 17, at the Whiteman Cemetery, Pryor, Montana. (17)
JORDAHL — Henry, 98, of Belgrade, passed away December 14, 2020. No service will be held at this time. (16)
DAY — Ruben R., 87. Vigil service, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, and Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday December 18, both at St. Thomas The Apostle Church. (18)
KEHLER — Richard ‘Dicky’, 74, of St. Xavier. Viewing 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tues., Dec. 15, Heights Family Funeral Home. Graveside service w/military honors 11 a.m., Wed., Dec. 16, Fairview Cemetery, Hardin. View livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (16)
WHITE HIP — Lois, graveside service Thurs. 11 a.m. Lodge Grass Cemetery. (16)
