Smith West

OLSEN — Linda M., 65, of Molt. Memorial service 11 a.m., Sat., Sept. 21, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. (21)

Smith Downtown 

BRENNAN — Ralph N., 85, of Shepherd. Visitations Thurs. and Fri. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 1 p.m. Fri., Sept. 20, at Smith Downtown Chapel with cremation to follow. (20)

COOPER — Shirley Jean, 78, of Billings. Visitations begin at noon Sun. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service at 4 p.m. on Mon., Sept. 23, at Smith Downtown Chapel. (23)

MILL — Susan Arlene, 60, of Park City. Memorial service 1:30 pm, Sun., Sept. 22, at Smith Downtown Chapel , 925 SO. 27th St . Reception to follow. (22) 

KOSTENKO — Clarence Fred, 70. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Thurs., Sept.26, at Smith Downtown Chapel  925 S. 27th St . Visitation to start 9:00 a.m. Wed., at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment with military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery. (26)

STROBBE — Charles Leroy "Chuck", 79, of Roberts. Celebration of life at a later date. (22)

Smith Laurel 

NAMEN — Myrna Lou. Celebration of Life at the Straw-Knox home on Autumn Lane. Sept. 28, at 1:30 p.m. (21)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

OSTRUM — Jerry, 85, Billings.  Graveside service and interment of the urn at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24 at Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee. (24) 

SHELLEY — Gary L., 76, Absarokee.  Funeral service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21 at Absarokee Evangelical Church.  Visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 prior to the funeral service.  Interment at Rosebud Cemetery following service. (21)

Dahl Funeral

SIMENSON — Curtis, 89, of Laurel. Inurnment, 2 p.m., Fri., Sept. 20, Laurel Cemetery. Celebration of Life, 1 p.m., Sat., Sept. 21, LDS Church, Laurel. (21)

STEVENS — Joyce, 93, of Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m. Thurs., Memorial Mass 11 a.m., Fri., both at St. Pius X Church. Interment Calvary Columbarium. (20) 

JOHNSON  Ernest, Sr, 75, of Billings. Graveside service, 2 p.m., Fri., Yellowstone National Cemetery. (20)

DILLMAN  Marie, 89, of Roundup. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (20)

DENNING  Bob. Funeral services will be held in Big Sandy, Sept. 21. Graveside gathering will be at Kenilworth Cemetery at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. at the Big Sandy Historical Society Museum with lunch and a celebration of Bob’s life to follow. Everyone who knew and loved Bob is welcome. For the full obituary please go to www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (21)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HUSTON — Jerrine B., 89 of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m., Sat., Michelotti-Sawyers. (21)

MALIA — Joseph, 92 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass pending. (21)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

