Smith West
VIETMEIER — Margie Ann, 87, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon., Nov. 22, at First English Lutheran Church, 1243 N. 31st St. (22)
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
SPAULDING, SR. — Joseph M., 75, of Billings. Military graveside memorial service Yellowstone National Cemetery at later date. (22)
MAMMEN — James “Jim”, 70, of Billings. Memorial Service pending Heights Baptist Church. (23)
McFERRAN — Gene, 91. Funeral services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (23)
PADON — John “Jack”, 71. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Mon. and Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Tue., both at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (23)
MAWYER — Gloria J., 90. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (27)
No Services Planned
SMITH — Alex, 74, of Billings. Memorial Service Mon., Nov. 22, 11 a.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. Svc. livestreamed at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (22)
SLAGSVOLD — Mary, 96, of Billings. Memorial service Mon., Nov. 22, 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Glendive. Please visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences (22)
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.