Smith West

VIETMEIER — Margie Ann, 87, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon., Nov. 22, at First English Lutheran Church, 1243 N. 31st St. (22)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

SPAULDING, SR. — Joseph M., 75, of Billings. Military graveside memorial service Yellowstone National Cemetery at later date. (22)

MAMMEN — James “Jim”, 70, of Billings. Memorial Service pending Heights Baptist Church.  (23)

Michelotti-Sawyers

McFERRAN — Gene, 91. Funeral services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (23)

PADON — John “Jack”, 71. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Mon. and Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Tue., both at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (23)

MAWYER — Gloria J., 90. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (27)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

SMITH — Alex, 74, of Billings. Memorial Service Mon., Nov. 22, 11 a.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. Svc. livestreamed at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com  (22)

SLAGSVOLD — Mary, 96, of Billings. Memorial service Mon., Nov. 22, 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Glendive. Please visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences (22)

Bullis-Mortuary

