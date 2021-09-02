 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

FARNSWORTH — Mary Margaret, 78, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Thurs., Sept. 2, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3595 Monad Rd. Visitation 9-9:45 a.m. prior to service. Interment Yellowstone National Cemetery. (2)

WALTER — Elva M., 81, Billings. Memorial service Sept. 2, 2021, 11 am, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th St.  Cremation. (2)

Smith Downtown

VOGEL — Emelia Katherine, 89, Billings, Memorial Service 10 am Saturday, September 4, at St John Lutheran Church, 417 W 9th St., Laurel. Internment following at Laurel Cemetery. (4)

JENSEN — Kaitlin, 38, Billings, viewing Thurs, Sept. 2, 4-6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Memorial service Wed, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (2)

LAMBERT — Stephanie Marie, 40, Ballantine. Cremation with services pending. (3) 

Smith Laurel

WESTERN — Robert Edward, 84, Laurel. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Fri., Sept 3 at United Methodist Church in Laurel. Obituary to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (2)

HILTABRAND — Michael, 66, Laurel. A Celebration of Life will be held 12-3 p.m., Sat., Sept. 4 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall, 313 W Main St, Laurel. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (3)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

BETTISE- Patrick, 64, of Billings, Celebration of Life on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall. (2)

Michelotti-Sawyers

WEAVER — James “Jim,” 71. Services 2 p.m. Thursday, Faith Chapel. (2)

HEINE — Jim, 85. Graveside service 11 a.m. Fri at Mountview Cemetery. (3)

NESSAN — Betty, 86. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Bernard Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, Mountview Cemetery. (2)

GUSTIN — Dorothy, 92. Vigil service 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Rite of Committal, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (3)

CUSHING — Marlene Doerr, 85. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment, Mountview Cemetery. (4)

KINKADE — Keith, 80. Funeral arrangements are pending. (2)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MILLER — Walter D., 85 of Billings. Retired Captain of the Montana Highway Patrol, passed away August 26, 2021. Memorial service was held at Morning Star. (4)

GREEN — William, 60 of Billings. Services to be held at later date .(2)

Heights Family Funeral Home

LEE — Ardis, 80, Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sat. Sept. 4 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read an obituary and leave condolences for the family. (4)

HJORTH — Lynette, 59, of Billings. Viewing 9:30-11 a.m., funeral 11 a.m. Fri. Sept. 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 912 Wicks Lane. Burial to follow at Shepherd Cemetery. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family (3)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News