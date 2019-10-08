{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

CRAIGHILL — Thomas Lee, 72, Billings. Visitation to start 2:00 p.m. Wed., Oct. 9, followed by a vigil service at 6:00 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Thurs. at St Pius X Catholic Church, 18th St West Broadwater. interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (10)

FEDERICO — Nancy Nadine, 68,  Billing. Private service is planned. (9)

OLIJNYK —  Roland ‘Ron’, 95, Billings. Private committal service with military honors. (13)

Smith Downtown 

KEARNES Jr. — George Jacob, 83, Fromberg. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at Frombert United Methodist Ch. Interment with military honors Rockvale Cemetery. (11)

Smith Laurel 

RITTER — David, 67, Laurel. Graveside service, Oct. 9, at 9:30 a.m. at Laurel City Cemetery. Cremation. (8)

BRAY — Lori, 57, Laurel.  Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, at First Baptist Church in Laurel, 400 7th Ave.  Interment in Bridger Cemetery following luncheon. (12)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

COCHRAN  — Evelyn, 77, of Billings. Visitation 9-5 Monday, Prayer Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. For longer obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (8)

LIGGET —  Margaret “Peggie”, 74, of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m. Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass noon Friday St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (11)

VISSER — Anna L., 73, of Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Friday LDS Church, 2929 Belvedere Dr. Interment Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (11)

BRYANT — Judy V., 75, of Pryor. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Mountain Crow Worship Center, Pryor. Interment  Pryor Cemetery. (8)

COCHRAN — Evelyn D., 77, of Billings. Prayer Service 2 p.m. Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Inurnment 11 a.m. Wednesday Holy Cross Cemetery. (9)

LEMIEUX — Viola T., 91, of Billings, formerly of Culbertson. Memorial Services planned at a later date. (11)

Michelotti-Sawyers

TATARKA — Marjorie, 88. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (8)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned 

