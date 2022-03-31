Smith West

MORITZ — Dale Edward, 76, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Apr. 2, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shrine transportation Fund. (2)

ROSS — Shawna Ross, 55, Billings. Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 5, at Faith Evangelical, 3145 Sweetwater Dr. Please visit smithfuneralchapels.com to read the full obituary and leave condolences. (3)

Smith Downtown

CUMMINS — Mary Eunice, 95, Worden. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tues., Apr. 5, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery. (5)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

MEYER — Ronald W., 75. Funeral service 11 a.m., Monday, April 4th, Trinity Lutheran Church. (4)

HAMWEY — Joanne Rae, 77. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. Interment Rockvale Cemetery. (5)

JACKSON — Gordon Fletcher, 83. Funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Visitation beginning 9 a.m., Saturday. (2)

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

SEES THE GROUND — Gladys, funeral mass Sat. at 10 a.m. St. Dennis Catholic Church. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. A rosary will be recited Fri. At 3 p.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel. (31)

KNOWS HIS GUN, JR. —Fred Knows His Gun, Jr., funeral services Mon. at 11 a.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (31)