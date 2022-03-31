Smith West
MORITZ — Dale Edward, 76, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Apr. 2, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shrine transportation Fund. (2)
ROSS — Shawna Ross, 55, Billings. Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 5, at Faith Evangelical, 3145 Sweetwater Dr. Please visit smithfuneralchapels.com to read the full obituary and leave condolences. (3)
Smith Downtown
CUMMINS — Mary Eunice, 95, Worden. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tues., Apr. 5, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery. (5)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
MEYER — Ronald W., 75. Funeral service 11 a.m., Monday, April 4th, Trinity Lutheran Church. (4)
HAMWEY — Joanne Rae, 77. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. Interment Rockvale Cemetery. (5)
JACKSON — Gordon Fletcher, 83. Funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Visitation beginning 9 a.m., Saturday. (2)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
SEES THE GROUND — Gladys, funeral mass Sat. at 10 a.m. St. Dennis Catholic Church. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. A rosary will be recited Fri. At 3 p.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel. (31)
KNOWS HIS GUN, JR. —Fred Knows His Gun, Jr., funeral services Mon. at 11 a.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (31)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.