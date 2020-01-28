Paid notices
Smith West

LENHARDT — Mark R., 70, of Billings passed Jan. 22, 2020. Services pending. (28)

BRUGGEMAN — Patricia Ann, 90, of Billings passed Jan. 24. Services will be held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 1241 Crawford Dr. in Billings on Wed., Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. (29)

REESE — Lillian, 92, Billings. Memorial Service 3 p.m., Fri., Jan. 31 at Smith West Chapel 304 34th St West (31)

Smith Downtown 

No services planned

Smith Laurel  

No services planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

BAKER —  Margie, 73, of Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Holy Cross. (31)

ANDERSON — Kathryn “Kathy”, 93, of Billings. Services pending. (30)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BILLMAN — Diane, 76. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Mon followed by Vigil Service at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral noon Tue. at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (28)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SCHMIDT — Gary, 72, of Huntley. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat Feb 8. (28)

HOLLENBECK — Herbert, 84, of Lockwood.  No services planned. (28)

SCHREODER — Donald, 85, of Billings.  Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Feb. 1 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. (28)

Heights Family Funeral Home

MOORE — Zachary, 22 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Tues., Jan. 28, 1 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (28)

MASSEY — Teresa Massey, 65 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Feb. 1, 2020, 1 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. (28)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

