Smith West
LENHARDT — Mark R., 70, of Billings passed Jan. 22, 2020. Services pending. (28)
BRUGGEMAN — Patricia Ann, 90, of Billings passed Jan. 24. Services will be held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 1241 Crawford Dr. in Billings on Wed., Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. (29)
REESE — Lillian, 92, Billings. Memorial Service 3 p.m., Fri., Jan. 31 at Smith West Chapel 304 34th St West (31)
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
BAKER — Margie, 73, of Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Holy Cross. (31)
ANDERSON — Kathryn “Kathy”, 93, of Billings. Services pending. (30)
BILLMAN — Diane, 76. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Mon followed by Vigil Service at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral noon Tue. at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (28)
SCHMIDT — Gary, 72, of Huntley. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat Feb 8. (28)
HOLLENBECK — Herbert, 84, of Lockwood. No services planned. (28)
SCHREODER — Donald, 85, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Feb. 1 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. (28)
MOORE — Zachary, 22 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Tues., Jan. 28, 1 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (28)
MASSEY — Teresa Massey, 65 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Feb. 1, 2020, 1 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. (28)
No services planned
