{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

LENHARDT – Frederick, 95, Billings. Memorial service pending.(6)

STRUTZ - Janice, 62, Billings. Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. Sat., Dec. 7, at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Dr.(7)

NOBEL — H. Marguerite, 86, of Billings. Arrangements are pending.(4)

Smith Downtown 

DAWSON — Angela Laurie, 53, Billings. Private service is planned.(4)

TOWNSEND — Murray Charles, 93, and Alice Jean, 93, of Acton. Funeral services 11 a.m. Wed., Dec. 4, at Cornerstone Community Church, 4525 Grand Ave. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tues. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St.(4)

ELLIS — Ione B. "Toni," 85, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday Dec. 5, Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (5)

RICHARDSON - Alice, 86, Billings. Graveside service at a later date.(5)

KAVONIUS - Jim, 74, of Billings. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, located at 304 34th Street West.(6)

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

CADWELL — Marion D., 98, of Billings. Private family service at later date.(5)

KRAY — Robert, 67, of Billings. Private family services.(6)

VISSER – Carl B., 73, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday LDS Stake House, 2929 Belvedere Dr. Interment Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.  (7)

WICKS – Arlene, 97, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Friday American Lutheran Church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. For an obituary and to leave condolences for the family please  visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.  (6)

TAYLOR — Cash Austin, 18, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends 6 p.m. Friday with funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Family interment at a later date.(7)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SLOANE — Herbert H., 93. Memorial Services 11 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary.(6)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

BECKER JONES — Darlene, 81, of Billings. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. For a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.(4)

Heights Family Funeral Home

PYLMAN — Thomas, 45, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Mon., Dec. 16, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery in the spring.(5)

TEZA — Stephen, 63, of Ballantine. Cremation. Memorial pending for January 2020.(5)

Bullis-Mortuary

SPOTTED HORSE — Adella. Funeral service Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery.(4)

BIALON — Edward. Memorial service will be Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hardin. Inurnment with Military Honors at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary.(7)

HOGAN, JR — Loyal, 35, of Lodge Grass. Rosary Thursday 3:30 p.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel. Service Friday 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church in Lodge Grass. Burial at Lodge Grass Cemetery.(4)

To plant a tree in memory of Paid s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries