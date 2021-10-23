 Skip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

RULAND — James Robert “Jim”, 78, Billings formally of Ballantine. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Sat., Oct 23, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St.  (23)

RAHN III —Andrew August David “Dave”, 75, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Sat., Oct 23, at Al Bedoo Shrine, 1125 Broadwater Ave. (23)

LAY — Robert Walter “Bob”, 84, Billings formerly of Helena. Services pending. (23)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

BURGENER — Kathy E., 72, of Red Lodge. Memorial services pending. (24)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

VOGT — Clarence. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (26)

MEYER — Maise. Services to be held at a later date. (24)

MOELLER — William “Bill” M., 73, of Billings. Celebration of Life, St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral at later date. (26)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HARRISON — Betty, 92. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat at Michelotti-Sawyers. (23)

BARZ — Sandra L. “Sandy,” 78. Services 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Mayflower Congregational Church. (24)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned

