Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
RULAND — James Robert “Jim”, 78, Billings formally of Ballantine. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Sat., Oct 23, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (23)
RAHN III —Andrew August David “Dave”, 75, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Sat., Oct 23, at Al Bedoo Shrine, 1125 Broadwater Ave. (23)
LAY — Robert Walter “Bob”, 84, Billings formerly of Helena. Services pending. (23)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
BURGENER — Kathy E., 72, of Red Lodge. Memorial services pending. (24)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
VOGT — Clarence. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (26)
MEYER — Maise. Services to be held at a later date. (24)
MOELLER — William “Bill” M., 73, of Billings. Celebration of Life, St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral at later date. (26)
HARRISON — Betty, 92. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat at Michelotti-Sawyers. (23)
BARZ — Sandra L. “Sandy,” 78. Services 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Mayflower Congregational Church. (24)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.