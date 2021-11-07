 Skip to main content
Smith West

GILBERT — Harlan W., 90, of Billings, passed October 30, 2021. Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. (7)

McMANUS — Charles G. “Mack”, 78, of Billings, passed October 29, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (7)

Smith Downtown

CARMONY — Shirley J., 84, of Billings, passed November 1, 2021. Memorial services will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (7)

HOFFMAN — Jedidiah Christian, 15, of Park City, passed Nov. 1, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. Interment at Park City Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. (8)

ADAME — Arturo, 71, of Billings, passed Nov. 5, 2021. Viewing Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m., all at Smith Funeral Chapels, 925 S. 27th St. Burial to follow at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (8)

HILARIO, Sr., — Fred, 97, Billings. Rosary 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Nov. 11, followed by Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peach Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (11)

RAMIREZ — Felipa, 75, Billings. Vigil 7 p.m. Fri., Nov. 12, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Mass 10a.m., Sat., Nov. 13th at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. (13)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

LIETAERT — Robert. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 18 Holy Cross Cemetery. (7)

WULF — Betty. Memorial Mass 9 a.m. Sat., Nov. 13 St. Bernard Catholic Church. (7)

WESCHENFELDER — Henry. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Wed., Nov. 10 Shepherd Bible Church. (10)

NORBY — Lloyd. Vigil 7 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 11  St. Pius X Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Fri., Nov. 12 St. Pius X Catholic Church (7)

ELVBAKKEN — Douglas. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Fri., Nov. 12 Faith Chapel. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Fri., Nov. 12 Longbranch in Ballentine. (7)

DUNBAR — Carl. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Thurs. Nov. 11 Dahl Funeral Chapel. (11)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SWANSON — Gerald, “Jerry”, 95. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church. (8)

COONEY — Carol, 99. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, Holy Cross Cemetery. (9)

SAUER — Stanley L., 75. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (7)

ROBINSON — Joseph B., 61. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)

WELCH — Thomas “Mac,” 64. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian. (12)

OFFT — Arlen Mae, 95. Funeral service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (9)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

