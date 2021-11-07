Smith West

GILBERT — Harlan W., 90, of Billings, passed October 30, 2021. Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. (7)

McMANUS — Charles G. “Mack”, 78, of Billings, passed October 29, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (7)

Smith Downtown

CARMONY — Shirley J., 84, of Billings, passed November 1, 2021. Memorial services will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (7)

HOFFMAN — Jedidiah Christian, 15, of Park City, passed Nov. 1, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. Interment at Park City Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. (8)

ADAME — Arturo, 71, of Billings, passed Nov. 5, 2021. Viewing Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m., all at Smith Funeral Chapels, 925 S. 27th St. Burial to follow at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (8)