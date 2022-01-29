 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith West

LOHNBAKKEN — Gary E., 83, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Feb. 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West and Poly Dr. (03)

Smith Downtown

MOATS —  Robyn Marie Rehard, 56, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 29, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. (29)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

FAVERO — Donald Dominic, 86, of Billings. Private family service and burial planned. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. (30)

LOUGHNEY — Dorothy L., 81, of Roberts. Memorial service on Feb 4 at 11 a.m. at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel with reception to follow at the same location. Full obit to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (30)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

STROHECKER — Margaret, 84, of Billings. Funeral Service Sat., Jan. 29 2022, 11 a.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. (29)

HOLT — Donna Egan, 86, of Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (29)

SLETTA — David Lee, 78, of Billings. Vigil Tuesday, Feb. 1, 6pm at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Wednesday, Feb. 2, 12 p.m. (2)

FETCH — Joseph, Jr., 83, of Billings. Services to be held at a later date. (30)

NICHOLS — Barry J., 65, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. (31)

NORDSTOG — Lois Ann, 91, of Billings. Visitation Sat., Jan. 29 4-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil Sun., Jan. 30 6 p.m. St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. Funeral Mass Mon. Jan. 31 Noon St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (31)

OLDENBURG — Lynn, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service at later date. Burial of ashes in Yellowstone National Cemetery. (30)

Michelotti-Sawyers

JUROVICH — Eugene, 92. Memorial service 11 am Sat at Shiloh United Methodist Church. (29)

KERCHER — Leslie “Les,” 92. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church. (29)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

BORRIS — Tracey, 58, Billings. Cremation. Private service planned at this time. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (29)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

REAL BIRD — Barbeth, funeral services Monday at 10 a.m. at the Multi-Purpose Building in Crow Agency. Burial following at Garryowen Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited Sunday at 3 p.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. (29)

