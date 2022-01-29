Smith West

LOHNBAKKEN — Gary E., 83, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Feb. 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West and Poly Dr. (03)

Smith Downtown

MOATS — Robyn Marie Rehard, 56, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 29, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. (29)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

FAVERO — Donald Dominic, 86, of Billings. Private family service and burial planned. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. (30)