Smith West
OMAN- Kelly Rae, 59, of Billings passed August 24, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior all at Smith Funeral Chapel- Laurel, 315 E. 3rd St. Laurel MT. Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (29)
GINTHER - Martha, 85, Billings. Memorial service pending (28)
STRAUSBURG - Richard Phillip, 83, Billings. Celebration of life at a later date. (29)
Smith Downtown
HALE- Verlin C., 85, Shepherd. Graveside service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Columbus. Reception follows at Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 Diamond Street. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (29)
Smith Laurel
KING – Bernice “Bunny”, 92, Laurel. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (28)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
SCHULTE - Kylen, 24, of Moab, Utah and formerly of Billings and Wolf Point. Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Interment will follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. Casket is closed. (31)
BETTISE- Patrick, 64 of Billings, Celebration of Life on Thursday, September 2, at 4 p.m. at Knight of Columbus Hall. (2)
WEAVER — James “Jim,” 71. Services 2 p.m. Thursday, Faith Chapel. (2)
HOLICK - Roger, 81. Arrangements pending. (30)
MOORE - Elaine, 77, of Billings Memorial service Saturday September 18th at 11 a.m. at New hope Church of the Nazerene. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (28)
EWALD – Marlyn Eileen, 98, of Billings. Passed away August 20, 2021. A celebration of life will be held in the spring at her request. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.cfgbillings.com. (29)
KITTOCK - Charles, 91 of Billings. Passed away August 26, 2021. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (29)
NAGLICH – Sheila, 70, of Billings. Memorial service Sun., Sept. 5, 2 p.m. To view obit or leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (29)
NAFTS – Donald, 71, of Billings. Funeral Wed., Sept. 1, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit or leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (30)
No Services Planned
