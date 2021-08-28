Smith-Olcott Chapel

SCHULTE - Kylen, 24, of Moab, Utah and formerly of Billings and Wolf Point. Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Interment will follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. Casket is closed. (31)

BETTISE- Patrick, 64 of Billings, Celebration of Life on Thursday, September 2, at 4 p.m. at Knight of Columbus Hall. (2)

WEAVER — James “Jim,” 71. Services 2 p.m. Thursday, Faith Chapel. (2)

HOLICK - Roger, 81. Arrangements pending. (30)

MOORE - Elaine, 77, of Billings Memorial service Saturday September 18th at 11 a.m. at New hope Church of the Nazerene. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (28)