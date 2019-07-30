{{featured_button_text}}
Smith West

AYERS Jr.  — Sheldon, Dempsey “Don”, 73, Billings. Service Pending (30)

Smith Downtown

GARZA — Kyle, 18, Billings.  Visitation at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W, from 1-7:00 on Friday, July 26.  Funeral service at Smith West Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27.  Interment at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT. (30)

TOOILL   Janet C., 82, of Billings. Cremation. No local services planned. (31)

GRAMLEY — Juanita, 89, Billings.  Visitation 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Funeral service 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Interment follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)

McDONALD -Helen Eva, 73, Billings. Funeral service pending. (30)

UNDEM — Obert M., 85, of Billings.  Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St.  (2)

Smith Laurel 

KRAFT — Robert E., 76, of Laurel. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at the Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd Street. Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at First Congregational Church in Laurel. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. Reception at church after graveside. (31)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

RESTAD – Patricia “Pat”, 68, of Billings. Celebration of Life Sunday 1-4 p.m. American Legion.    (4)

MOERER – Ralph A., 95, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday Messiah Lutheran Church. Inurnment Sunset Memorial Gardens.  (2)

HETTINGER – Joy A., 80, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sunday Dahl Funeral Chapel.  (4)

MARTIN – Thomas “Tom”, 76, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2-5 p.m. Saturday, 3035 Arvin Rd.  (3)

NELSON – Shayden, 28, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel.  (2)

SKARSTEN — Margaret “Peggy” O’Donnell, 94, of Billings, formerly of Great Falls. Memorial Service pending St. Thomas the Apostle Church.  (2)

Michelotti-Sawyers

JOVANOVICH — George, 89. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Thursday. (2)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

WALLETTE —  Curtis. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Busby Mennonite Church.  Interment Busby Cemetery (29)

PLENTY HOOPS —  Franklin. Services 10 a.m. Tuesday Crow Agnecy Foursquare Church Interment with military honors Lodge Grass Cemetery (30)

BEAR DON'T WALK —  Sharon. Services 2 p.m. Tuesday Crow Agency Foursquare Church, Private interment (30)

